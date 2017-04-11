ທ່ານ Gorsuch ໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ໃນສານສູງສຸດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນສະພາສູງ

ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນສຸກສັບປະດາແລ້ວນີ້ ເມື່ອບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ໄດ້ມອບຄະ ແນນສຽງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຕາມແນວທາງຂອງ ພັກ, ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາຜູ້ທີ່ປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີສະເໜີຊື່ ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງທ່ານ Neil

Gorsuch. ແຕ່ການຮັບຮອງເອົາທ່ານ Gorsuch ກໍມີການເສຍປຽບຢູ່ ໃນສະພາສູງ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ Jim Malone ລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະ

ນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖາມຂຶ້ນວ່າ “ຍັງມີສະມາຊິກ

ສະພາສູງຄົນໃດທີ່ຢາກຈະປ່ຽນໃຈ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນບໍ່?”

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເຫັນດີຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານ

Gorsuch ໄດ້ຖືກປະກາດອອກ ໂດຍຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຄັ້ງນີ້, ຜູ້ເຫັນດ້ວຍມີ 54 ຄະ

ແນນ, ຜູ້ບໍ່ເຫັນດ້ວຍມີ 45 ຄະແນນ, ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ Neil M.

Gorsuch ຈາກລັດ ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາຮ່ວມຂອງສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ຈຶ່ງແມ່ນ ເປັນການໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ.”

ທ່ານ Gorsuch ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນດ້ວຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງຈາກ

ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ສາມທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ Gorsuch ໄດ້ສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງແທນຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານ Antonin

Scalia ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ Mitch McConnell ໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ

Gorsuch ຈະເປັນຜູ້ສືບທອດທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າຂອງທ່ານ Scalia, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານເປັນແບບ

ຢ່າງຂອງຝ່າຍຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ.

ທ່ານ Mitch McConnell ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພິ່ນຈະເປັນສ່ວນເສີມພິເສດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສານນີ້. ເພິ່ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ພາກພູມໃຈ.”

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ການຂັດຂວາງຕາມລະບຽບການ ຫຼື

Filibuster ຕໍ່ທ່ານ Gorsuch, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກົນລະຍຸດທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ມາເປັນປະເພນີໂດຍ ກຸ່ມສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນນ້ອຍ ເພື່ອກີດກັ້ນ ການຮັບຮອງເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ແຕ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ ໃນການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນ

ແປງກົດລະບຽບສະພາສູງ ເພື່ອຫຼີກເວັ້ນການກີດຂວາງ ການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນ

ສານສູງສຸດ.

ຜູ້ນຳສະພາສູງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ Chuck Schumer ກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງນີ້ ຍິ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາສູງ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການແບ່ງແຍກໃນການເມືອງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຂຶ້ນ

ກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ Chuck Schumer ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພານີ້ເປັນ

ບ່ອນທີ່ມີການລຳອຽງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຈານຮອງຄວາມຮ້ອນຂອງສະພາ ມີຄວາມຮ້ອນຫຼາຍຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນຕັ້ງຫຼາຍ. ແລະ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສານສູງສຸດເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ມີ ຄວາມລຳອຽງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ພາກັນຮູ້ສຶກໂມໂຫ ເມື່ອພັກຣີພັບ ບລີກັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິ

ເສດທີ່ຈະພິຈາລະນາເອົາຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານ Merrick Garland ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຖືກສະ

ເໜີຊື່ໂດຍທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້.

ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທ່ານ John McCain ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທ່ານ Gorsuch ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈ ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນ ແປງກົດລະບຽບເພື່ອໃຫ້ເພິ່ນ

ຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາ.

ທ່ານ John McCain ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າກັບໝູ່ຈາກພັກ ເດໂມແຄຣັດທີ່ຢູ່

ອີກຟາກໜຶ່ງຂອງຫ້ອງ ແລະ ໝູ່ໃນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ຟາກນີ້ຂອງ

ຫ້ອງວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນວີທີທີ່ສານໄດ້ຖືກ ອອກແບບມາເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຮັດແບບນີ້.”

ບໍ່ມີການຄາດໝາຍວ່າທ່ານ Gorsuch ຈະປ່ຽນແປງຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງດ້ານອຸດົມການໃນ

ສານສູງສຸດ, ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໄດ້ແບ່ງແຍກກັນລະຫວ່າງ ພວກຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ກັບ

ພວກ ເສລີນິຍົມ.

ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກໍໄດ້ ມອບຄວາມສຳ

ເລັດພາຍໃນປະເທດທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະເປັນອັນທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ.

President Donald Trump won a major victory in the U.S. Senate Friday when senators, voting largely along party lines, approved the president's nominee for the Supreme Court, federal Judge Neil Gorsuch.But the Gorsuch approval came at a political price in the Senate, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone.



((VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE))

"Is there any senator who wishes to change his or her vote?"



The Senate confirmation vote on Judge Gorsuch was announced by Vice President Mike Pence.



((VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE))

"On this vote, the ayes are 54, the nays are 45, and the nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch of Colorado to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is confirmed."



Gorsuch was confirmed with strong support from Republicans and three Democrats.



Gorsuch will be sworn in to take the place of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year.



Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said Gorsuch will be a worthy successor to Scalia, a conservative icon.



((SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, MAJORITY LEADER))

"He's going to make an incredible addition to the court.He's going to make the American people proud."



Democrats sought to filibuster Gorsuch, a traditional tactic used by the minority to block nominations.



But Republicans took the unusual step of forcing a change in Senate rules to do away with the filibuster for Supreme Court appointments.



Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that change will make the Senate even more vulnerable to polarized politics.



((SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, DEMOCRATIC LEADER))

"I believe it will make this body a more partisan place.It will make the cooling saucer of the Senate considerably hotter.And I believe it will make the Supreme Court a more partisan place."



Democrats were angry when Republicans refused to consider President Obama's nominee last year, Judge Merrick Garland.



Republican Senator John McCain supported Gorsuch but expressed regret that a change in Senate rules was needed to get him approved.



((SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, REPUBLICAN))

"I say to my friends on the other side of the aisle (Democrats) and I say to my friends on this side of the aisle (Republicans) that is not the way the Senate was designed to work!"



Gorsuch is not expected to alter the ideological balance on the high court, currently split between conservatives and liberals.



In the meantime, Senate Republicans have handed President Trump perhaps his greatest domestic success to date.