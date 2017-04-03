ບົດຣຽນພາສາອັງກິດ English in a minute: golden opportunity

Welcome to English in a Minute!

English in a Minute(EIM 311) – Golden Opportunity

Lots of items are made from gold, like jewelry, coins and medals.

Golden Opportunity

This sounds like a strange thing to be made of gold. Maybe Anna and Jonathan can help us out:

Person #1: Are you as excited as I am about the holiday next week?

Person #2: I might be more excited! The holiday is a golden opportunity for me to catch up on my favorite television show.

Person #1: Nice! Sounds like a great way to spend time not worrying about work.

A golden opportunity means an excellent chance for something that may not happen again. The word “golden” in this case does not mean something is made of gold. It means something is very valuable.

And that’s English in a Minute!

ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດທີ່ເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ(ເອົາສຽງໃນວີດິໂອໃສ່) Golden Opportunity(ເວົ້າເອງ) Golden Opportunity

Lots of items are made from gold, like jewelry, coins and medals.

ມີສິ່ງຂອງຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍຄຳ ເຊັ່ນ ເຄື່ອງເອ້ ເງິນອັດ ແລະຫຼຽນປະດັບຍົດຕ່າງໆ.

This sounds like a strange thing to be made of gold. ແຕ່ວ່າສຳນວນທີ່ເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ກໍເປັນເລື່ອງແປກຢູ່ ທີ່ວ່າມັນເຮັດດ້ວຍຄຳ. Maybe Anna and Jonathan can help us out: ລອງມາຟັງແອນນາ ກັບ ໂຈນາຕັນ ລົມກັນກ່ອນເໜາະ ບາງທີເຮົາອາດຕີຄວາມໝາຍໄດ້ ວ່າມັນ

ແປວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ.

Person #1: Are you as excited as I am about the holiday next week? ເຈົ້າກະຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຄືກັນກັບຂ້ອຍຢູ່ເບາະ ສຳລັບມື້ພັກໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້?

Person #2: I might be more excited! The holiday is a golden opportunity for me to catch up on my favorite television show. ຂ້ອຍອາດຈະຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າເຈົ້າຊໍ້າກໍເປັນໄດ້. ມື້ພັກເປັນໂອກາດດີທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບຂ້ອຍ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງລາຍການໂທລະພາບທີ່ຂ້ອຍມັກທີ່ສຸດ.

Person #1: Nice! Sounds like a great way to spend time not worrying about work. ດີ ຟັງແລ້ວຄ້າຍກັບວ່າ ມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບການໃຊ້ເວລາທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ສົນລະວົນກັບວຽກການ.

A golden opportunity means an excellent chance for something that may not happen again.

A golden opportunity ໝາຍເຖິງໂອກາດອັນປະເສີດ ທີ່ຫາໄດ້ຍາກ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຕື່ມກໍເປັນໄດ້.

The word “golden” in this case does not mean something is made of gold. It means something is very valuable. ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ວ່າ “golden” ໃນທີ່ນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ເຮັດດ້ວຍຄຳແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ. ມັນໝາຍເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ ມີຄຸນຄ່າ.

ບັດນີ້ລອງເວົ້າຕາມຫຼັງເບິ່ງເໜາະ:

(Jonathan) The holiday is a golden opportunity for me to catch up on my favorite television show.

(Music) ……….

[SL] The holiday is a golden opportunity for me to catch up on my favorite television show.

A golden opportunity ມີຄວາມໝາຍຄືກັນກັບ an excellent chance ແປວ່າໂອກາດອັນປະເສີດເລີດລໍ້າ.

And that’s English in a Minute!