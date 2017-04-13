ຄະນະໄອຍະການເຢຍລະມັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງ ບໍ່ທັນມີ ຫຼັກຖານພິສູດວ່າ ຜູ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນການ ວາງລະເບີດພົວພັນກັບກຸ່ມ IS ເທື່ອ

ຄະນະໄອຍະການເຢຍລະມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກນັກສືບສວນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນ ພົບເຫັນຫຼັກຖານທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຜູ້ຈັບກຸມກັບການວາງລະເບີດໃສ່ລົດບັນທຸກທີມນັກກິລາ

football Dortmund ນັ້ນເທື່ອ.

ແຕ່ວ່າຖະແຫຼງການດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງລໍຖ້າໃບສັ່ງຈັບ ຊາຍທີ່ລະບຸວ່າ

ແມ່ນ Abdul Beset A. ນັ້ນຢູ່ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ວ່າ ລາວແມ່ນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ

ຫຼືບໍ່.

ບັນດາໄອຍະການພວກນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ນຳພາກຸ່ມທີ່ມີ

ທະຫານບ້ານ 10 ຄົນ ທີ່ພົວພັນໃນການລັກພາຕົວ ພົວພັນກັບການລັກລອບຊຸກເຊື່ອງ

ບິດເບືອນ ແລະສັງຫານໃນປະເທດຂອງລາວ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປຍັງ ເທີກີ ໃນປີ

2015 ແລະເຂົ້າໄປຍັງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້.

ການລະເບີດແບບຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ແຕກໃສ່ລົດເມຂອງທີມໃນ

ເມືອງ Borussia Dortmund ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກກິລາ ທ່ານ Marc Bartara ແລະຕຳຫຼວດ. ກິລາທີ່ທີມດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນກັບທີມ Monaco ທີ່ຈະແຂ່ງຂັນກັນໃນຄຳຄືນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນອອກມາໃສ່ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທີ່ຊະນະ ທີມ Dortmund ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ

3 ຕໍ່ 2.

ບັນດາໄອຍະການ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການໂຈມຕີດັງ່ກ່າວ

ທີ່ອາດ ພົວພັນກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຊຶ່ງໂຄສົກຍິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ມີຜູ້

ຕ້ອງສົງໃສ ສອງ 2 ຄົນ ຈາກກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາເປັນຈຸດຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຂອງ ຄະດີອາຍາຕ່າງໆ,” ແລະວ່ານຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຊື່ຂອງຊາວອີຣັກ ໃນຖະແຫຼງ ການ ສະບັບວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ອີງຕາມຄະນະໄອຍະການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນວ່າ ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ພົບເຫັນ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ເກີດເຫດ

ນັ້ນ ອາດເຮັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດມຸສລິມກໍເປັນໄດ້.

ນອກນັ້ນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຖອນເຮືອບິນລົບ ເຢຍຣະມັນອອກຈາກ ເທີກີ ແລະອັດຖານທັບອາກາດຂອງ ສຫຣ ໃນເຢຍຣະມັນລົງນຳ.