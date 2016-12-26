ນັກຮ້ອງ ອັງກິດ ຈອດຈ໌ ໄມເຄິລ ເສຍຊີວິດ ເມື່ອອາຍຸ 53 ປີ

ທ່ານ George Michael, ນັກຮ້ອງເພງ, ນັກຂຽນເພງ ແລະ ຜູ້ ຜະລິດເພງຊາວ ອັງກິດ ທີ່ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄົນມີຊື່ສຽງໃນຖານະສະມາ ຊິກຄົນໜຶ່ງຂອງວົງດົນຕີ Wham ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເຖິງ ແກ່ມໍລະນະກຳແລ້ວອາຍຸໄດ້ 53 ປີ.

ນັກປະຊາສຳພັນຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບໜຶ່ງວ່າ “ມັນເປັນຄວາມໂສກ ເສົ້າຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຢືນຢັນວ່າທ່ານ George ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນລູກຊາຍ, ເປັນອ້າຍ ແລະ ເປັນໝູ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ ເຖິງແກ່ມໍລະນະກຳຢ່າງສະຫງົບຢູ່ບ້ານເຮືອນໃນໄລຍະ ບຸນ ຄຣິສມາສ.”

ທ່ານ George ມີຊື່ມາແຕ່ເກີດວ່າ Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, ຄັ້ງໜຶ່ງທ່ານ ເຄີຍຮ້ອງເພງຢູ່ສະຖານີລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ໃນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ກ່ອນສ້າງຕັ້ງວົງດົນ ຕີ Wham ຂຶ້ນກັບທ່ານ Andrew Ridgeley ໃນປີ 1981.

ທ່ານ George ໄດ້ເພີດເພີນກັບຄວາມນິຍົມເປັນຢ່າງສູງ ໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໆ ຂອງອາຊີບຂອງ ທ່ານ ເໝືອນກັບວ່າເປັນຂວັນໃຈນັກຮ້ອງໄວໜຸ່ມ, ດ້ວຍການຮ້ອງ ເພງທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຫຼາຍຊຸດ ເຊັ່ນ ເພງ “Wake me up before you Go-Go, Young Guns ແລະ Freedom.”

ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານເປັນນັກຮ້ອງດ່ຽວນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກາຍເປັນນັກຮ້ອງ, ນັກປະພັນເພງ ທີ່ມີ ຄວາມຈິງຈັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຍົກ ຍ້ອງໂດຍບັນດານັກວິຈານສຳລັບ ນ້ຳສຽງທີ່ມ່ວນອອນຊອນຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງສະຫງົບຢູ່ບ້ານຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນ ຄຣິສມາສ ທີ່ເມືອງ Oxfordshire ປະເທດ ອັງກິດ.

ສາເຫດການເສຍຊີວິດແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ, ແຕ່ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນພຶດຕິກຳທີ່ໜ້າສົງໄສໃດໆ.

ໃນປີ 2011 ທ່ານ George ໄດ້ເລື່ອນການສະແດງຄອນເສີດຫຼາຍ ຄັ້ງ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າປິ່ນ ປົວໂຣກປອດບວມຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ. ຕໍ່ມາທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ ວ່າມັນ “ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ” ໃນຕອນທີ່ ທ່ານມີຊີວິດຢູ່.

ທ່ານ George ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຕົນເອງວ່າ ເປັນຄົນຮັກເພດດຽວກັນໃນປີ 1998 ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກ ຈັບກຸມໃນຫ້ອງນ້ຳສາທາລະນະໃນເມືອງ Beverly Hills ລັດ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ຍ້ອນການກະ ທຳທີ່ລາມົກ.

George Michael, the English singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame as a member of the group Wham!, has died. He was 53.



"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist said in a statement.



Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, he once played music on the London underground train system before forming Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981.



Michael enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,'' `"Young Guns (Go For It)'' and `"Freedom.''



As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range.



He died peacefully at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day.



No cause of death was revealed, but police reported that he did not die under suspicious circumstances.



In 2011, Michael postponed a series of concerts after being hospitalized with pneumonia. He later said it had been "touch and go" as to whether he lived.



Michael disclosed he was gay in 1998 after being arrested in a public toilet in Beverly Hills, California for engaging in a lewd act.