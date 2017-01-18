ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແກມເບຍ ປະຕິເສດ ທີ່ຈະ ສະຫຼະອຳນາດ ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງແກມເບຍ ທ່ານ Yahya Jammeh ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ບໍ່​ຍອມຮັບເອົາຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ ໄດ້ເສຍໄຊໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ນຳພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານ Adama Barrow.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດອອກອາກາດ ທາງໂທລະພາບ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່ານ Jammeh ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພາວະສຸກເສີນ ຈະດຳເນີນໄປຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ສານສູງສຸດ ຈະຕັດສິນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທີ່ພັກການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຍື່ນໄປ​ເມື່ອນຶ່ງ

ສັບປະດາ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຄະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ.

ຄາດກັນວ່າ ສານສູງສຸດຂອງແກມເບຍ ຈະພິຈາລະນາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄະດີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໃນວັນ

ທີ 10 ມັງກອນ ແຕ່ການພິຈາລະນາ ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນອອກໄປ​ໃສ່ ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ຍ້ອນທາງ​ສານ​ກໍ​ຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ການໂອນອຳນາດທາງການເມືອງ ຈະເປັນໄປດ້ວຍ ຄວາມສັນຕິ.

ທ່ານ Jammeh ຜູ້ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດມາໄດ້ 22 ປີແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເສຍໄຊ ໃນການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານ Barrow ເມື່ອວັນທີ 1 ເດືອນທັນວາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ຢ່າງບໍ່ຄາດຄິດ. ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງທ່າທີວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສະຫລະອຳນາດ ຢ່າງສັນຕິ ແຕ່

ຫລັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງ ອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ລະດັບຂອງ ການແຊກແຊງໂດຍຕ່າງຊາດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.”



Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declared a state of emergency after refusing to accept the results of last month's election in which he lost to opposition leader Adama Barrow.



In a broadcast statement on state-run television Tuesday, Jammeh said the state of emergency would last until the Supreme Court decides on a complaint his political party filed a week after the election citing voting irregularities.



Gambia's Supreme Court was expected to rule on the case January 10, but postponed the ruling until May because it was unsure a peaceful political transition would take place.



Jammeh, who has ruled Gambia for 22 years, unexpectedly lost the election to Barrow on December 1.He initially indicated he would give up power peacefully, but has since refused, citing what he calls "an unprecedented level of foreign interference."