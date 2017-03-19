ສະຫະລັດ ສົ່ງເສີມການຄ້າເສລີ ແຕ່ປະຕິເສດ ການຫ້າມ ລັດທິປ້ອງກັນສິນຄ້າ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Steve Mnuchin ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະ

ຊຸມ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງບັນດາປະເທດ G-20 ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າປະ ສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ລົງເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງ ເຕັມສ່ວນລັດທິປ້ອງກັນສິນຄ້າກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຂົ້າຈະກ່າວຢ່າງໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ຈະສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະ ສົ່ງເສີມການເຕີບໂຕ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານການເງິນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ."

ດ້ວຍການອ້າງອີງເຖິງຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ແລະ ກຳມະກອນ ອາເມຣິກັນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ Mnuchin ໄດ້ຖອນ ແລະ ຫຼີກ

ລ່ຽງການຫ້າມການຈັດຕັ້ງລັດທິປ້ອງກັນສິນຄ້າຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບຈາກຖະແຫຼງການ

ຮ່ວມ ເຊິ່ງຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ທ່ານ Mnuchin ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໃນການຄ້າ

ເສລີຢູ່.

ທ່ານ Mnuchin ກ່າວວ່າ "ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືໃນການຄ້າເສລີ, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນ

ໜຶ່ງໃນຕະຫຼາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນຄູ່ຮ່ວມການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່

ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເວົ້າວ່າໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງໃສ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ

NAFTA ວ່າ ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ພວກເຮົາຢາກຈະທົບທວນຄືນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງບາງຢ່າງ.”

ບັນດາປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດອື່ນໆໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນ ເຖິງທຸກໆຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນດີລະຫວ່າງ ຫຼາຍປະເທດ.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the meeting of finance ministers of the G-20 countries was a success Saturday despite the ministers not reaching agreement to fully oppose trade protectionism.



"I will leave here confident that my colleagues and I are able to work in partnership to ...foster and promote global growth and financial stability," he said.



Citing U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to American companies and workers, Mnuchin pushed back on and effectively omitted a ban on protectionism from the joint statement released at the end of the summit.



Mnuchin did, however, say that the United States still believed in free trade.



"We believe in free trade, we're one of the largest markets in the world, we're one of the largest trading partners in the world," Mnuchin said. "Having said that, we want to re-examine certain agreements," he continued, speaking specifically about NAFTA.



Other world powers present played down any disagreement between the countries.