ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ພາກພູມໃຈແນວໃໝ່ ກຳລັງ ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍ ທົ່ວປະເທດ ສະໂລເວເນຍ

ພິທີສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ

ທຣຳ ຈະນຳມາ ຊຶ່ງຄວາມໂດ່ງດັງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອະດີດສາທາຣະນະຣັດ ຢູໂກສລາເວຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນເກີດຂອງພັນລະຍາ ທ່ານທຣຳ ທ່ານນາງ Melania. ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ພາກພູມໃຈແນວໃໝ່ ແລະຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ກຳລັງແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ

ແລະ ຢູ່ບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຄົນບາງສ່ວນ ກຳລັງ ຫາທາງທີ່ມີເອກະລັກພິເສດ ເພື່ອຍົກຍ້ອງໃຫ້ກຽດ ແກ່ລູກສາວຂອງເມືອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີ ຊື່ສຽງໂດ່ງດັງທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄົນນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທະວີບຢູໂຣບ Luis Ramirez ຈະພາພວກເຮົາໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມບ່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະມີ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ເມືອງ Sevnica ມີປະຊາກອນ 5,000 ຄົນ ເປັນເມືອງໃນຍຸກສະໄໝກາງ ໄດ້ປະສົບ ກັບຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ຂອງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 2. ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝຫຼັງສົງຄາມ ທີ່ປົກຄອງ ໂດຍຄອມມິວນິສ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍປີ ມັນໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສູນກາງຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳ.



ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສະຖານທີ່ຂອງຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນເລີຍ ແຕ່ຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນເປັນອັນທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນະແຫ່ງນີ້.

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ໃນຄຸ້ມເຮືອນພັກ ອາພາດເມັ້ນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄຸນລັກສະນະໃດໆ

ເລີຍ ນາງ Melania Knaus ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ອອກໄປຊອກຫາຄວາມໂດ່ງດັງ ແລະ ໂຊກລາບ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນ.



ມາບັດນີ້ ຊາວ Sevnica ພາກັນໃຫ້ກຽດຍົກຍ້ອງທ່ານນາງ Melania. ຢູ່ທີ່ຮ້ານເຂົ້າ

ໜົມເຄັກແຫ່ງນີ້ ມີເຄັກກ້ອນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດຂຶ້ນມາເປັນຮູບ ອະດີດນາງແບບຍອດນິຍົມ

ຄົນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງ Nusa Vidmar ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານເຄັກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈຫຼາຍ ກັບຄວາມສຳເລັດຂອງ ທ່ານນາງ Melania. ເພິ່ນເຄີຍເປັນຄົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາດີໃຈຫຼາຍ ກັບທ່ານນາງ ສະນັ້ນ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກະທຳ ກໍແມ່ນ ອົບເຄັກ ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາ ຈຶ່ງສ້າງຜົນງານ ອັນງ່າຍໆ ແຕ່ຫລູຫລາ ເຄັກທີ່ເປັນຄືວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຢາກມີເຄັກທີ່ງົດງາມ ຄືກັນກັບ ທ່ານນາງ.”

ແນວຄິດບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການເຮັດເຄັກ. ຄວາມສະຫງ່າງາມ ແລະ ໃສ່ສີສັນເປັນສີຄຳໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ Vidmar ເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ສ່ວນປະກອບທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ພວກ

ເຮົາມີຢູ່ ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ແມ່ນເໝາະສົມ ສຳລັບ ທ່ານ

ນາງ Melania. ແລະພວກເຮົາຍັງໃຊ້ chocolate ຂາວ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ຢາກໄດ້ສີຂາວ....ພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດເຄັກສີຂາວ ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ໃສ່ຊຸດ ສີຂາວຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ.”

ສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງ Melania ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບ ການສັນລະເສີນ. ຢູ່ທີ່ຮ້ານອາຫານໃນ

ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ພໍ່ຄົວ ປຸງແຕ່ງ hamburger ໂດຍສະເພາະ ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ ປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະເຂົ້າມາຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ມັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການຂູດເອົາ ເນີຍແຂງສີເຫຼືອງ ຂອງສະໂລເວເນຍ ຈຳນວນໜຶ່ງ ແລ້ວຈືນໃຫ້ກອບ ຈົນຄ້າຍຄືກັບ ການເຮັດຜົມ ຊຶ່ງດຽວນີ້ ໄດ້ຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ໃສ່ນ້ຳຈິ້ມ barbecue salsa ຢູ່ທາງຂ້າງໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕື່ມລົດຊາດຂອງ ເມັກຊິໂກ ຈັກໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທຸກຢ່າງດີຂຶ້ນ.

ແລະ ວົວລ້າ ນີ້ຄືເບີເກີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ!

ທ່ານ Denis Suhopoljac ພໍ່ຄົວຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແນວຄິດຂອງເນີຍແຂງ ແມ່ນມາ ຈາກຊົງພົມຂອງລາວເອງ. ພຽງແຕ່ຢາກບອກໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຮູ້ ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເຍາະ

ເຍີ້ຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຕ່ເນີຍແຂງ ພົວພັນກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແນວໃດແນວໜຶ່ງ

ແລະ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃຊ້ຜັກ arugula ເພາະວ່າ ມັນເປັນຜັກສະລັດ ຊະນິດ ທີ່ ທັນສະໄໝ. ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຄວາມໝາຍຂອງນ້ຳຈິ້ມ ບາຣບີຄິວ ຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ? ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຄວນຈະໄດ້ມີໂອກາດ ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະມາຈາກແຫ່ງ

ຫົນໃດ. ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕື່ມ ຄວາມໝາຍຂອງ ເມັກຊິໂກໃສ່ ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ ນຳ.”



ພວກຊາວສວນອະງຸ່ນຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ພວມກະກຽມ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາເຫຼົ້າແວ້ງໃໝ່ ທີ່ເອີ້ນ

ວ່າ “ສະຕີໝາຍເລກໜຶ່ງ ຫຼື First Lady” ອອກມາ. ຜູ້ຜະລິດເຫຼົ້າແວ້ງ ທ່ານນີ້ ທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນມິດ ຂອງຄອບຄົວທ່ານນາງ Melania ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກພົນລະເມືອງ ເສຍໃຈທີ່ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ເຄີຍມາ Sevnica ເລີຍ ແລະ ເສຍໃຈຫຼາຍຕື່ມອີກ

ກວ່ານັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ລູກສາວ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໂດ່ງດັງທີ່ສຸດຂອງເມືອງນີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ເຄີຍກັບຄືນເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ Zdravko Mastnak ເຈົ້າຂອງຜູ້ຜະລິດເຫຼົ້າແວ້ງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ ກັບຄືນມາດ້ວຍນ້ຳໃຈອັນກວ້າງຂວາງ ແລະກອດຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ໜຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ ຫຼື ໃນກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລຸບຢານາ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ຂ້ອຍຢູ່ນີ້ແລ້ວ.’ ສິ່ງນີ້ ກໍຈະເປັນສິ່ງ ທີ່ໝົດທຸກຄົນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ ຢູ່ໃນ ສະໂລເວເນຍ ເທົ່ານັນ ແຕ່ຢູ່ທຸກຫົນ

ແຫ່ງອື່ນອີກ ຕ້ອງການ.”

ສຳລັບທ່ານນາງ Melania ແລ້ວ ໃນໄວໆນີ້ ເຮືອນຊານຂອງເພິ່ນ ຈະແມ່ນທຳນຽບຂາວ ແຕ່ຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ເຮືອນຫຼັງນີ້ ໄຟແຫ່ງຊີວິດ ແມ່ນຍັງຄອຍຖ້າຢູ່.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States is bringing new fame to the tiny former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, where hiswife, Melania, was born. A new sense of pride and excitement are sweeping the country and her hometown, where some are finding their own unique ways to honor the town's most famous daughter. VOA Europe correspondent Luis Ramirez takes us there.



Sevnica, population 5,000, is a medieval town that suffered the ravages of World War Two. In the post-war communist years, it became an industrial center.



Not exactly the place of dreams, but big dreams are what happened here.



After growing up in a non-descript apartment bloc, Melania Knaus went on to fame and fortune.



Now, Sevnica honors Melania. At this bake shop, a cake modeled after the former supermodel.



((NUSA VIDMAR, CAKE SHOP OWNER (IN ENGLISH) ))

"We were very proud of Melania's success. She used to be one of us and we are really happy for her, so everything that we do is making cakes, so we create (a) simple but luxury cake that was, we wanted to have a beautiful cake like she is."



Some thought went into the cake. Elegance, and a touch of gold.



((NUSA VIDMAR, CAKE SHOP OWNER (IN ENGLISH) ))

"We used all the best ingredients that we have at the moment because only the best was good for Melania. And we use also white chocolate because we wanted a white…we want to make white cake because she wears a lot of white dresses."



Melania's husband also gets a tribute. At a local restaurant, a chef puts together a hamburger in honor of the incoming American president.



It starts with shavings of yellow Slovenian cheese fried to a crisp to resemble the hairdo that is now known across the globe.



Some barbecue salsa on the side because he says a Mexican touch makes things better.



And voilà, a presidential burger.



((DENIS SUHOPOLJAC, CHEF (IN SLOVENIAN) ))

"The idea with the cheese came from his hair. Just so you know, we don't make fun of the president, but the cheese associates with (the) president somehow, and we used arugula because it is a bit more sophisticated kind of salad.



"What is the message of Mexican barbecue? We think that everyone deserves a chance no matter where he comes from. So, we added a bit of Mexico too."



Local vintners are getting ready to put out a new wine called "First Lady." This winemaker, a friend of Melania's family, says residents are sad that Donald Trump has never been to Sevnica, and even sadder that the town's most famous daughter has yet to return.



((ZDRAVKO MASTNAK, WINEMAKER & FAMILY FRIEND (IN SLOVENIAN) ))

"If only she would come with (a) big heart and hug someone in our town or in the middle of Ljubljana, and say, here I am.' This is something that every individual not only in Slovenia but also elsewhere could wish."



For Melania, home will soon be the White House, but here, the home fire is also waiting.