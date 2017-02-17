ວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນວັນຄົບຮອບ 70 ປີ ທີ່ວີໂອເອ ກະຈາຍສຽງ ໄປຣັດເຊຍ

​“ສະບາຍດີ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ນິວຢອກ​ ໂທ​ຫາ.” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ພາສາຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກະ

ຈາ​ຍສຽງອອກ ໄປ ​ໃນ​ຄື້ນ​ອາກາດ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 17 ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ​ປີ

1947 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການອອກ​ອາກາດ​ ພາກ​ພາສາຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເ​ທື່ອທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງສຽງ​

ອາ​ເມຣິກາ.

ການອອກ​ອາກາດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນການ​ໂຄສະນາຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ານສະຫະພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ທີ່ມອງເຫັນວ່າ​ເປັນການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ໃໝ່​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງຄາມ ​ໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 2 ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ປີ 1945.

ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນລະຫວ່າງ​ສົງຄາມ ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຂ່າວ

ແລະ​ນະ​ໂຍຍາຍ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນໄປ​ສູ່​ບັນດາເຂດຍຶດຄອງຕ່າງໆ ​ໄດ້ບອກ​ໃຫ້

ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຟັງຊາວຣັດເຊຍຮູ້​ວ່າ ​ມັນມີ​ຈຸດປະສົງທີ່​ຈະ “​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຟັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນສະຫະ

ພາບ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ​ເຫັນ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຊີວິດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ.” ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ພາສາ

​ອື່ນໆ ພາກພາສາຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ກໍມີ​ຈຸດປະສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຟັງ​ໄດ້ຮູ້

“ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ດັດແປງ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່ຮອກເໜືອ

​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ.

ລາຍການ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ບັນ​ຈຸ​ດ້ວຍ​ຂ່າວ​ປະສົມ​ ດົນ​ຕີ ​ແລະ​ເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ຕ່າງໆ

ຂອງມະນຸດ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ລາຍການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສີມ​ເຂົ້າຕື່ມ​ ​ແລະ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ດົນຕີ

​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນ jazz ທີ່​ເປັນ​ດົນຕີ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ທີ່​ແປກໆອັນ​ອັນເປັນ

ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະກຳ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ນິຍົມ​ຊົມ​ຊອບ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງຫລາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນຣັດ​ເຊຍ

​ແລະ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າລັດຖະບານ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານ​ຄືນ. ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມສາ​ປີ 1947 ພຽງ​

ແຕ່​ສອງເດືອນ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການອອກ​ອາກາດ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂຊ​ຫວຽດ​ກໍ​ເລີ້​ມສົ່ງ

​ສັນຍານ ອີ​ເລັກ​ໂທຣນິກລົບ​ກວນຄື້ນວິທະຍຸ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປິດ​

ອິດ​ທິພົນ​ຂອງ ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຕິຕຽນ​ຂອງ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ໄດ້​ຈົ່ມ​ວ່າ ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສັນຍານລົບ​ກວນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຊ

​ຫວຽດ ​ແລະແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດ​ໄດ້​ອອກອາກາດ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຍີນ

ດີ​ນຳ ​ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມລຳບາກ​ທີ່​ວັດ​ແທກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະສິດທິຜົນໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ອາ

ກາດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ ຣິກັນ.

​ແຕ່​ລາຍການ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ຂະຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໂດຍທາງ​ອອນ

​ລາຍ ໂດຍລາຍການທາງ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນປີ 1994.

​ໃນໄລຍະ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດເຄິ່ງຕໍ່​ມາ ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ

ການ​ແຕ​ກ​ແຍກ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະພາບໂຊ​ຫວຽດ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ລາຍການ

ຮວມທັງ​ເພີ້​ມລາຍການ ພາສາ​ໃນ​ແຫລມ Balkan ​ແລະ​ຕັດ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ

​ຢູ່ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງລົງ.



"Hello, this is New York calling." The words, in Russian, hit Russian airwaves on February 17, 1947 -- the first Russian broadcast of the Voice of America.



The broadcasts were an integral part of the United States' propaganda campaign against the Soviet Union, which was seen as the new threat once World War Two was over in 1945.



VOA, which began during the war as a way to convey American news and policies to occupied areas, told its Russian listeners it was meant to "give listeners in the USSR a picture of life in America." Like its other services, VOA's Russian service meant to give its audience the "pure and unadulterated truth" about life beyond Soviet borders.



The first programs contained a mix of news, music and human interest stories, with programs skewing more and more toward music, particularly jazz, a distinctly American musical innovation that gained considerable popularity in Russia and elsewhere overseas.



But the Soviet government fought back. In April 1947, just over two months after the broadcasts started, the Soviets began jamming the radio signal electronically in an effort to shut out American influence.



Critics of VOA complained that the signal jamming in the Soviet Union and elsewhere that U.S. broadcasts were unwelcome made it very difficult to gauge the effectiveness of the American broadcasts.



But VOA programming eventually spread online, with the first Internet programming posted in 1994.



Over the next decade and a half, U.S. authorities responded to the breakup of the Soviet Union with changes in programming, including the addition of Balkan-language programming and cuts to English programming in the Middle East.



By 2008, officials had decided to cut Russian broadcasts and provide VOA services in Russian on the Internet only. A former spokeswoman for VOA, Tish King, told the investigative news organization Propublica that Russian jamming made the region "a really challenging market," leading to the decision to make the programming online-only.