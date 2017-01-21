ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂວາຈັດຫົວຊາດນິຍົມ ຈາກບັນດາປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ພົບປະກັນຢູ່ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອສະເໜີວິໄສທັດ “ຢູໂຣບເສລີ” ຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະທັບມ້າງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະລິເລີ້ມປີໃນອັນທີ່ບາງຄົນຫວັງວ່າ ຈະບັນລຸຜົນແບບດຽວ
ກັນກັບ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຄືເອົາຊະນະ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດແບບບໍ່ຄາດຝັນ.
ການປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາ ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດຫວັງຈະໄດ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ Marine Le Pen ຈາກພັກແນວໂຮມແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ Geert Wilders ຈາກພັກອິດສະ ຫຼະພາບຫຼື PVV ຂອງເນເທີແລນ ທ່ານ Matteo Salvini ຈາກພັກສັນນິບາດ ພາກເໜືອອີຕາລີ ທ່ານ Frauke Petry ຈາກພັກທາງເລືອກຂອງເຢຣະມັນຫຼື AFG ທີ່ມີອາຍຸໄດ້ສີ່ປີ ແລະຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກ
ພັກອິດສະຫຼະພາບອອສເຕຣຍ.
ພັກຕໍ່ຕ້ານພັກອິສລາມ ຂອງທ່ານ Wilders ອາດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການປ່ອນບັດໃນວັນທີ 15 ເດືອນມີນາ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາເນ ເທີແລນ. ທ່ານນາງ Le Pen ແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ແຂ່ງຂັນແຖວໜ້າ ໃນການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ຝຣ່ັງໃນເດືອນເມສາຫາພຶດສະພານີ້. ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ພັກຂອງທ່ານ Petry ກໍມີຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາເຢຣະມັນ.
Far-right nationalist leaders from major European countries meet in Germany Saturday to present their vision for "a free Europe" that would dismantle the European Union and kick off a year in which some hope to achieve Donald Trump-style upsets in national elections.
The meeting brings together French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen of the National Front party, the Netherlands' Geert Wilders of the Freedom Party (PVV), Matteo Salvini of Italy's Northern League, Frauke Petry of the four-year-old Alternative for Germany (AfG) and a representative of Austria's Freedom Party.
Wilders' anti-Islam party could win the largest percentage of votes in the March 15 Dutch parliamentary election. Le Pen is among top contenders in France's April-May presidential vote. In September, Petry's party hopes to enter the German parliament.
Emboldened by Britons' vote last year to leave the European Union, the far-right populist leaders are meeting under the slogan "Freedom for Europe." They aim to strengthen ties between their like-minded parties, as they have done in the past.
Organizers have said Saturday's meeting is bringing together "the top politicians of the new Europe.''
