ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຂວາ​ຈັດ​ຫົວ​ຊາດ​ນິຍົມ ຈາກ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນຢູ​ໂຣບທີ່​ສຳຄັນ ພົບ​ປະກັນ​ຢູ່​ເຢຍຣະມັນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດ ​“ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ເສລີ” ຂອງ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ທີ່ຈະ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ແລະລິເລີ້ມປີ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ຫວັງວ່າ ​ຈະ​ບັນລຸ​ຜົນ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​

ກັນກັບ​ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຄື​ເອົາ​ຊະນະ ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ຝັນ.

ການ​ປະຊຸມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Marine Le Pen ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ Geert Wilders ຈາກ​ພັກ​ອິດສະ ຫຼະພາບ​ຫຼື PVV ຂອງ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ທ່ານ Matteo Salvini ຈາກພັກ​ສັນນິບາດ ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ທ່ານ Frauke Petry ຈາກ​ພັກທາງ​ເລືອກ​ຂອງ​ເຢ​ຣະມັນຫຼື AFG ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸ​ໄດ້​ສີ່​ປີ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ​ຈາກ

​ພັກ​ອິດສະຫຼະພາບອອສເຕຣຍ.

ພັກ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພັກ​ອິສລາມ ຂອງທ່ານ Wilders ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ເດືອນ​ມີນາ ​ໃນການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະພາ​ເນ ​ເທີ​ແລນ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ Le Pen ​ແມ່ນ​ຮວມຢູ່​ໃນບັນດາ​ຜູ້ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນແຖວ​ໜ້າ​ ​ໃນ​ການປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຝຣ່ັງໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມສາຫາພຶດສະພານີ້. ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນຍາ ພັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Petry ກໍມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະພາ​ເຢຣະມັນ.



Far-right nationalist leaders from major European countries meet in Germany Saturday to present their vision for "a free Europe" that would dismantle the European Union and kick off a year in which some hope to achieve Donald Trump-style upsets in national elections.



The meeting brings together French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen of the National Front party, the Netherlands' Geert Wilders of the Freedom Party (PVV), Matteo Salvini of Italy's Northern League, Frauke Petry of the four-year-old Alternative for Germany (AfG) and a representative of Austria's Freedom Party.



Wilders' anti-Islam party could win the largest percentage of votes in the March 15 Dutch parliamentary election. Le Pen is among top contenders in France's April-May presidential vote. In September, Petry's party hopes to enter the German parliament.



Emboldened by Britons' vote last year to leave the European Union, the far-right populist leaders are meeting under the slogan "Freedom for Europe." They aim to strengthen ties between their like-minded parties, as they have done in the past.



Organizers have said Saturday's meeting is bringing together "the top politicians of the new Europe.''

