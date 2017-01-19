ອະດີດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສຫລ ທ່ານ George H.W. Bush ແລະ ພັນລະຍາ ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ George H.W. Bush ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ

ຮັກສາ ​ຢູ່ຫ້ອງມໍລະສຸມ ຫຼື ICU ທີ່ໂຮງໝໍ ນະຄອນ Houston ລັດ Texas ແລະ ກຳລັງພັກຟື້ນຢ່າງສະບາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ປົກປ້ອງ ແລະເປີດຊ່ອງ ອາກາດຫາຍໃຈຂອງທ່ານແລ້ວນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມໂຄສົກຂອງຄອບຄົວ ທ່ານ Jim McGrath. ໂຄສົກທ່ານນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ Bush ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງແລະຍັງຈະ​ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງ ICU ຕໍ່ໄປ “ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ອາການ.”

ທ່ານ McGrath ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ Bush ອະດີດສະຕີໝາຍ

ເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ Barbara Bush ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍດຽວກັນ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອ ເປັນການປ້ອງກັນລ່ວງໜ້າຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານນາງ “ໄດ້ມີອາການເມື່ອຍເພຍ ແລະ ໄອ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 41 ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່ານມາ ຍ້ອນອາການຫາຍໃຈຫອບຫືດ. ທ່ານ McGrath ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ Bush ອາຍຸ 92 ປີ ໄດ້ມີ “ບັນຫາໃນ​ການຫາຍໃຈ ທີ່ເກີດຈາກໂຣກປອດບວມ” ແລະ ວ່າ ວິທີການປິ່ນປົວ ທີ່ທ່ານ Bush ໄດ້ຮັບນັ້ນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ການວາງຢາສະລົບ.

ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງທ່ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບຄອບຄົວ ຂອງທ່ານ Bush. ທ່ານໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ທ່ານ George ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ Barbara Bush ວ່າ “ພວກເພິ່ນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ອຸທິດຊີວິດ ຂອງພວກ ເພິ່ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຊາດ ພວກເພິ່ນຍັງເປັນແຫລ່ງ ຂອງມິດຕະພາບ ແລະ ເປັນທີ່ ປຶກສາທີ່ດີ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ Michelle ຕະຫຼອດລະຍະຫຼາຍປີ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.” ທ່ານໂອບາມາ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເພິ່ນ​ເປັນຄູ່ຄອງທີີ່ດີຫຼາຍ ທີ່ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈັກ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາ ຢາກສົ່ງຄຳພາວັນນາ ແລະ ຄວາມຮັກຂອງ ພວກເຮົາ ໄປໃຫ້ພວກເພິ່ນ. ພວກເພິ່ນເປັນຄົນທີ່ດີແທ້ໆ.”

ທ່ານ George H.W. Bush ເປັນພະຍາດ Parkison ປະເພດນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ ໃຊ້ລົດ ສະກຸດເຕີ ຫຼື ຕັ່ງລໍ້ສຳລັບຄົນພິການເພື່ອເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປມາ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າ ໂຮງໝໍສອງ ຄັ້ງຜ່ານມາ ໃນປີ 2014 ເທື່ອທີນຶ່ງຍ້ອນເປັນໂຣກປອດບວມ ແລະ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນ ຫາຍໃຈຫອບຫືດ. ທ່ານ Bush ຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ໃນລັດ Main ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນ

ອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2015 ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ກະດູກຄໍແຕກ ຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານພັກ ລະດູຮ້ອນ ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ສອງສະໄໝ ການດຳລົງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານ Ronald Reagan ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮັບ

ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ແຕ່ປີ 1989 ຫາ 1993.

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved to an intensive care unit at a Houston, Texas, hospital and is resting comfortably following a procedure to protect and clear his airway, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath. The spokesman also said Bush is stable and will remain in the ICU "for observation."



McGrath also said Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, was admitted to the same hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after "experiencing fatigue and coughing."



The 41st U.S. president was admitted on Saturday for shortness of breath. McGrath said the 92-year-old Bush experienced "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia" and that the procedure that Bush underwent required sedation.



At his final news conference Wednesday, outgoing President Barack Obama said the White House has been in touch with the Bush family. Of George and Barbara Bush, Obama said, "They have not only dedicated their lives to this country, they have been a constant source of friendship and good counsel for me and Michelle over the years." Obama also said, "They are as fine a couple as we know, and so we want to send our prayers and our love to them. Really good people."



George H.W. Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or wheelchair to move about. He was hospitalized twice in 2014, once for pneumonia and again for shortness of breath. Bush also was hospitalized in the northeastern state of Maine in 2015 after breaking a bone in his neck at his summer home.



He served as vice president during Ronald Reagan's two terms as president before serving as president from 1989 to 1993.