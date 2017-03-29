ວັນທີ 29 ເມສາ 1975 ທະຫານ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຈຸສຸດທ້າຍ ຖອນອອກຈາກຫວຽດນາມ

ເມື່ອ 47 ປີກ່ອນ ໃນວັນ​ທີ 29 ມີນາມື້ນີ້, ທຸກໆກອງກຳລັງສູ້​ລົບ​ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖອນ

ຕົວອອກຈາກປະເທດ ຫວຽດນາມ, ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ ພົວພັນໂດຍກົງໃນສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດສິ້ນສຸດ​ລົງ, ຫຼັງຈາກຂໍ້ຕົງລົງສັນຕິພາບ ໄດ້ບັນລຸ​ກັນ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ.

ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ຫວຽດນາມເໜືອ ແລະ ໃຕ້, ແລະ

ພວກ ຫວຽດກົງ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບໜຶ່ງ, ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທະຫານ

ອາເມຣິກັນຖອນຕົວ “ຢ່າງສົມກຽດ” ອອກຈາກສົງຄາມທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານທະຫານ ອາເມຣິ

ກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 58,000 ຄົນ ແລະ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມແບ່ງແຍກພາຍໃນປະເທດຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.

ເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ສຳຄັນໆຂອງຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ນີ້ ລວມມີ ການຢຸດຍິງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຫວຽດນາມ,

ຖອນກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ອອກ, ປ່ອຍຊະເລີຍເສິກ, ແລະ ທ້ອນໂຮມ ຫວຽດນາມເໜືອ

ແລະ ໃຕ້ ເຂົ້າກັນດ້ວຍວິທີສັນຕິ. ລັດຖະບານ ຫວຽດນາມໃຕ້ ໃນເວລານັ້ນແມ່ນຍັງຄົງມີ

ຢູ່ຄືເກົ່າຈົນກວ່າການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ຈະຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງ ຫວຽດນາມ

ເໜືອ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໃຫ້ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ຫຼື ບໍ່ເສີມກຳລັງ​ໃດໆ.

ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ​ໃນ​ການຖອນກຳລັງ ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ກຽມພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ມາຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ປີ 1969, ອັນ

ເປັນນະໂຍບາຍການ​ຖອນ​ກຳລັງ ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ​ຫວຽດນາມ ​ແລະ ​ໂອນ​ຄວາມ

​ຮັບໃຫ້​ຊອບໃຫ້​ແກ່​ ຫວຽດນາມ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ Richard Nixon, ເຊິ່ງ

ທ່ານໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ ທີ່ອອກອາກາດທາງໂທລະພາບ.

On this day 47 years ago today (March 29, 1973), all U.S. combat troops pulled out of Vietnam, ending direct military involvement in the war after a peace deal was reached in Paris.



In January, representatives of the United States, North and South Vietnam, and the Vietcong signed the accord, designed to allow Americans to withdraw "honorably" from the war, which killed more than 58,000 Americans and deeply divided the country.



Its key provisions included a cease-fire throughout Vietnam, the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the release of prisoners of war, and the reunification of North and South Vietnam through peaceful means. The South Vietnamese government was to remain in place until new elections were held, and North Vietnamese forces in the South were not to advance farther, nor be reinforced.



An exit strategy had been in place since 1969 — President Richard Nixon's famed "Vietnamization" policy, which he unveiled in a televised address to the nation.