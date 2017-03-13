ຮຽນສຳນວນ wake-up call

English in a Minute #115 Wake-up Call

Welcome to English in a Minute!

We all have our own ways of waking up in the morning.

Wake-up Call

But is this expression about waking up in the morning? Let’s hear how Jonathan and Anna use it.

Person #1: I can’t believe my roommate.

Person #2: Why? What’s up?

Person #1: She buys everything with her credit card. She’s already $20,000 in debt!

Person #2: Ouch. Living off credit is a bad idea. She needs a wake-up call.

Person #1: “One day she will have to choose between paying her bills and paying her rent. That will be a wake-up call.”

In spoken English, a wake-up call is something that makes you wake up to a bad reality – like a huge credit card bill! But this expression can also mean an actual wake-up call at a hotel. Next time you travel, you can ask for a wake-up call. Or, if a friend is not facing reality, you can give them a wake-up call.

And that’s English in a Minute!

​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ​ທ່ານ ສຳນວນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ​ມື້​ນີ້​ພໍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຢູ່​ເບາະ ?

ສຳນວນ Wake-up Call ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ກັນ​ແທ້. ສະ​ເພາະ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Wake-up

ມັນ​ແປ​ວ່າ ຮູ້​ເມື່ອ ຫຼື​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເຊັ່ນ ຮູ້​ເມື່ອ ຫຼື​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນຍາມ​ມື້​ເຊົ້າ ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ. ສ່ວນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Call ມັນໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເອີ້ນ ຫຼື​ການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ.​

We all have our own ways of waking up in the morning.

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແຕ່ລະຄົນ​ຈະ​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ນອນຍາມ​ມື້​ເຊົ້າ​ແບບ​ຕ່າງໆ​ກັນ.

Wake-up Call

But is this expression about waking up in the morning? Let’s hear how Jonathan and Anna use it.

ແຕ່ຄຳ​ວ່າ waking up ໃນ​ທີ່​ນີ້ມັນ​ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕື່ນ​ນອນ​ໃນ​ມື້​ເຊົ້າ​ເບາະ​ລະ.

ລອງ​ມາ​ຟັງ Jonathan ກັບ Anna ລົມກັນ​ຈັກ​ບາດ​ເບິ່ງ ​ແລ້ວ​ເຮົາ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເດົາ​ອອກ ວ່າ​ສຳນວນ Wake-up ໃນ​ທີ່​ນີ້ຊິ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ແນວ​ໃດ.

Person #1: I can’t believe my roommate. ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ເລີຍ ວ່າ​ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຫ້ອງ​ນອນ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ. ​

Person #2: Why? What’s up? ເປັນ​ຫຽັງຈັ່ງ​ວ່າ​ຊັ້ນ?

Person #1: She buys everything with her credit card. She’s already $20,000 in debt!

ລາວຊື້ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ກັບ​ບັດ​ສິນ​ເຊື່ອ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ລາວ​ນີ້​ລາວ​ຕິດ​ໜີ້​ຕັ້ງ 20 ພັນ $ ​ແລ້ວ.

Person #2: Ouch. Living off credit is a bad idea. She needs a wake-up call. ຕ້າຍ ​ຕ່າຍ ມີ​ຊິວິດ​ຢູ່ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຕິດ​ໜີ້ ບໍ່​ດີ​ໄດ໊ຫັ້ນ​ນ່າ.

Person #1: “One day she will have to choose between paying her bills and paying her rent. That will be a wake-up call.” ມື້​ໃດ​ມື້​ນຶ່ງ ລາວ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ເອົາລະ ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໃຊ໊ໜີ້​ຄືນ ກັບ​ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ຄ່າ​ເຊົ່າ​ເຮືອນ. ​ເວລາ​ນັ້ນ ລາວ​ຊິ​ຮູ້​ເມື່ອ. ​

In spoken English, a wake-up call is something that makes you wake up to a bad reality – like a huge credit card bill! ໃນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ ຄຳ​ວ່າ a wake-up call ມັນຈະ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາເຕືອນ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ກຳລັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ດັ່ງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ ​ໃບບິ​ນ ຫຼື​ໃບເກັບ​ເງິນ​ຄ່າ​ຕິດ​ໜີ້ເປັນ​ຈຳນວນຢ່າງ​ມະຫາສານ ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ.​

But this expression can also mean an actual wake-up call at a hotel. ແຕ່​ຄຳ​ນີ້​ອາດ​ຈະ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປຸກ​ໃຫ້​ຕື່ນ​ນອນ​ແທ້​ທກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ. ​

Next time you travel, you can ask for a wake-up call. Or, if a friend is not facing reality, you can give them a wake-up call. ເທ່ືອໜ້າ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ພັກ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ທາງ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມປຸກ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ ​ໂດຍ​ບອກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ Please give me a wake-up call. ຫຼື​ຖ້າ​ໝູ່​ເພື່ອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ຕືາ​ໂຕ ທ່ານ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຕືອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ Give them a wake-up call.

And that’s English in a Minute!