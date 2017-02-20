ຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ: A basket case

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
A basket case
Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
Sometimes American English doesn’t seem to make sense.
Like this:
#1 - Gloria has a lot of things going on in her life right now.
#2 - Yes, she does. Her parents are sick. Her car is not working. She’s building a new house and she just got a new job.
#1 – Wow! That’s a lot of stress. One more thing and she’s going to be a basket case!
Will Gloria really become a container for baskets? I don’t think so.
