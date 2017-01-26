ຮຸ້ນ​ Dow Jones Industrial Average ມີ​ລາຄາ​ສູງ​ກວ່າ 20,000 ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດໃນ ຕອນ​ອັດ​ຕະຫຼາດ ​ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້. Dow Jones ແມ່ນດັດຊະນີຮຸ້ນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີທີ່ສຸດ ​ໃນ​ຕະຫລາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ສ່ວນຮຸ້ນ S&P 500 ອັນເປັນດັດຊະນີທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງນັ້ນ ກໍມີ​ລາຄາສູງເປັນປະຫວັດການ ​ໃນຕອນ​ອັດ​ຕະຫລາດ.

ພວກນັກລົງທຶນ ປາກົດວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ຍ້ອນຄຳສັນຍາ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນກົດລະບຽບ ແລະ ພາສີຕ່າງໆລົງ. ບັນດານັກທຸລະກິດສ່ວນຫຼາຍຈົ່ມວ່າ ພາສີ ແລະລະບຽບການທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ການຍາກຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ກຳໄລ.

ຮຸ້ນ Dow Jones ມີ​ລາຄາ​ສູງຂຶ້ນ ປະມານ 9.5 ເປີເຊັນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕົວເລກ 20,000 ທີ່ເປັນຂີດໝາຍໃໝ່ນັ້ນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວແມ່ນເປັນ

ພຽງແຕ່ສັນຍາລັກ ເຊິ່ງນັກເສດຖະສາດ ຈາກບໍລິສັດ PNC Bank ທ່ານ Gus Faucher ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍັງໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງພາບພົດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບຜົນກຳໄລຂອງບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ. ຜົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ໃນຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ສາມາດເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ ໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຫຼາຍ

ຂຶ້ນ ອັນນັ້ນຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດເພາະວ່າໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ ​ແກ່ຄົວເຮືອນທີ່ມີຮຸ້ນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະບາງສ່ວນ ກ່າວວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງອາດຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້​ເກີດພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ ແລະອັດຕາດອກເບຍສູງຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງອາດຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກທະນາຄານ ມີ ກຳໄລຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນນຳດ້ວຍ. ນັ້ນ ອາດເປັນເຫດຜົນ ທີ່ບໍລິສັດການເງິນໃຫຍ່ໆ ເຊັ່ນ Goldman Sachs ແລະ JPMorgan ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກຳໄລຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ນານມານີ້.

ລາຍງານອີກ​ສະບັບນຶ່ງ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງ ຂໍລົ້ມລະລາຍ ໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນກັນ ກ່ອນໜ້າເກີດວິກິດການດ້ານການເງິນ. ສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 800,000 ຄະດີ ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຕໍ່ສານ ໃນປີ 2016 ຄິດສະເລ່​ຍ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນເກືອບ 6 ເປີເຊັນ ທີ່ຫລຸດລົງຈາກປີກ່ອນ ແລະຢູ່ໃນລະດັບ

ທີ່ຕ່ຳທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2006 ເປັນ ຕົ້ນມາ.

ອົງການ​ເຄຫະ​ສະຖານ ຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາຄາຂອງເຮືອນຊານຖີບໂຕສູງ

ຂຶ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກ ໄວກວ່າ ເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້. ລາຄາຂອງເຮືອນຊານເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ກາຍ 6 ເປີເຊັນໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ສຳລັບປີນີ້.

ພາຍໃນບົດລາຍງານອື່ນໆ ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ການສຳຫຼວດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄາດຄະເນໃນ

ການຫວ່າງ ງານ ຂອງບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດອ້າງວ່າ ຈະຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຕ່ຳສອດຄ້ອງກັບ ຕະຫຼາດວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນ ແລະ ການຂາດດຸນດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະ ລັດ ຈະຫລຸດລົງ.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 20,000 for the first time Wednesday (20.068.51). The Dow is the most well-known U.S. stock market index. The S&P 500, a broader index, also reached a record high.



Investors have apparently been encouraged by Donald Trump's promise to cut regulation and reduce taxes. Businesses often complain that taxes and rules make it more difficult to make profits.



The Dow is up about 9.5 percent since the election. While the 20,000 milestone is largely symbolic, PNC Bank economist Gus Faucher says it still indicates improved outlook for corporate profits. Stock market gains can boost the consumer spending that drives most U.S. economic activity because it boosts wealth for households that own stock.



Some analysts say Trump's policies could also push up inflation and interest rates, which could help banks become more profitable. That may be why major financial firms like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have made major gains recently.



A separate report shows that bankruptcy filings have fallen back to the levels seen before the financial crisis. U.S. Federal courts say a bit less than 800,000 cases were filed in 2016, a nearly six percent drop from the prior year and the lowest level since 2006.



A federal housing agency says home prices rose a bit faster in November than the prior month. Home prices advanced a little more than six percent for the year.



Among other reports this week, surveys of economists predict unemployment claims will stay at a low level consistent with a healthy job market, and the U.S. trade deficit will improve (narrow).



Experts also predict that Friday's report on the U.S. GDP will show the world's largest economy expanded at a 2.2 percent annual pace in the last three months of 2016. That is slower than the previous quarter.