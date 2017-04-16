ຊາວ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນ Easter

ຝູງຊົນຜູ້ສັດທາສາສະໜາໄດ້ອົດທົນກັບການກວດກາຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ ເພື່ອ

ຮັບບ່ອນຫວ່າງໃນຈະຕຸລັດ Saint Peter ຂອງນະຄອນ ວາຕິກັງ ທີ່ປະດັບດ້ວຍດອກ

ໄມ້ ສຳລັບການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນ Easter Sunday ຂອງພະສັນຕະປາປາ Francis ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ແລະ ການກ່າວຄຳອວຍພອນ “Urbi et Orbi” ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄຳອວຍ

ພອນວັນ Easter ຕໍ່ຊາວເມືອງ ແລະ ຊາວໂລກ.

ຊາວ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ທົ່ວໂລກໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ກຳລັງສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນ Easter ເຊິ່ງ ເປັນມື້ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ພະເຍຊູໄດ້ຟື້ນຄືນຈາກການມໍຮະນະພາບ. ມັນເປັນມື້ ສັກສິດຂອງປະຕິທິນ ຄຣິສຕຽນ.

ວັນ Easter ແມ່ນ “ວັນພັກທາງສາສະໜາ” ຂອງຊາວ ຄຣິສຕຽນ ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ຕົກຖືກວັນ

ດຽວກັນຕະຫຼອດໄປໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ໂບດຄຣິສຕຽນຕາເວັນຕົກແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະ

ຫຼອງວັນ Easter ໃນວັນອາທິດທຳອິດ ລຸນຫຼັງພະຈັນເຕັມດວງຫຼັງຈາກຕາເວັນກາຍ

ເສັ້ນສູນສູດ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ສຳລັບປີນີ້, ວັນພິທີກຳວັນ Easter ຂອງຊາວ ໂຣມັນ ກາໂຕລິກ ແລະ ໂປຣແຕສຕັງ ແມ່ນກົງກັບ ໂບດ Orthodoxແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ. ເທດສະການ Easter ທັງ ສອງຄັ້ງຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຈະຫ່າງກັນສອງສັບປະດາ ຊຶ່ງໂບດຄຣິສຕຽນຕາເວັນຕົກ

ແມ່ນຕາມປະຕິທິນ Gregorian ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂບດ Orthodox ໃຊ້ປະຕິທິນ Julian ທີ່ມີອາຍຸເກົ່າແກ່ກວ່າ.

ວັນ Easter ເປັນການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຂອງສັບປະດາສັກສິດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສັບປະດາກ່ອນວັນ

Easter ແລະ ລວມທັງ ວັນພະຫັດກ່ອນວັນ Easter ຫຼື Maundy Thursday, ເປັນມື້

ຮັບປະທານອາຫານແລງຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງ ພະເຍຊູ ກັບ ລູກສິດຂອງພະອົງ. ສັບປະດາ

ສັກສິດລວມມີວັນ Good Friday ເຊິ່ງເປັນວັນທີ່ພະເຍຊູຖືກແຂວນໃສ່ໄມ້ກາງເຂນໄວ້.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນປະເທດ ອີຈິບ ໄດ້ເຄັ່ງຄັດກັບການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພສຳລັບວັນ

Easter ປີນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບໃສ່ໂບດ Coptic ຄຣິສຕຽນ ວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ

100 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ໃນການນົບໄຫວ້ໃນເທດສະການ Easter ວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ພະສັນຕະປາປາໄດ້ກ່າວ

ປະນາມການປະຕິບັດທີ່ບໍ່ດີຕໍ່ພວກຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ, ຄົນທຸກ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນຄວາມ

ສຳຄັນ. ພະອົງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນ “ກຽດສັກສີຂອງມະນຸດຖືກແຂວນໃສ່

ໄມ້ກາງເຂນ” ທຸກໆມື້ຜ່ານຄວາມບໍ່ຍຸດຕິທຳ ແລະ ການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.

Throngs of the faithful have endured heavy security checks to secure a place Sunday in the Vatican's flower-filled Saint Peter's Square for Pope Francis' celebration of Easter Sunday Mass and his delivery of his annual "Urbi et Orbi" -"to the city and to the world" - Easter address.



Christians around the world Sunday are celebrating Easter - the day they believe Jesus arose from the dead.It is the holiest day of the Christian calendar.



Easter is Christianity's "moveable feast," falling on a different date each year.Western Christian churches celebrate Easter on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox.



This year, however, the date of the Roman Catholic and Protestant observance of Easter coincides with the Orthodox churches.The two Easters are usually weeks apart with the Western Christian church following the Gregorian calendar, while, the Eastern Orthodox uses the older Julian calendar.



Easter marks the end of Holy Week, which is the week before Easter and includes Maundy Thursday, the day of Jesus' last supper with his disciples.Holy Week also includes Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified.



Authorities in Egypt have beefed up security this year for Easter after a suicide bomb attacks on a Coptic Christian church last Sunday left dozens dead and more than 100 wounded.



At an Easter Vigil Saturday, Pope Francis denounced how migrants, the poor and the marginalized are treated.He said they see their "human dignity crucified" every day through injustice and corruption.