ນາຍົກ ຈີນ ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢູ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ຢາກຕັດເປົ້າໝາຍການເຕີບໂຕລົງ

ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຈາກທົ່ວປະເທດ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນໃນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງ ເພື່ອກອງປະຊຸມສະພາປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຫໍປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ປະຊາ

ຊົນ ຈີນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ Li Keqiang ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະຜູ້ແທນວ່າ ຈີນ ຢາກຂະຫຍາຍ

ການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນໃຫ້ໄດ້ພາຍໃນປະມານ 6.5 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຜົນຜະ

ລິດລວມຂອງຊາດ ຫຼື GDP ໃນປີ 2017.

ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເປົ້າໝາຍການເຕີບໂຕຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນລະຫວ່າງ 6.5 ຫາ 7 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບ 6.7 ເປີເຊັນ, ເປັນລະດັບທີ່ຊ້າທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ 26 ປີ.

ເປົ້າໝາຍການເຕີບໂຕຊ້າໄດ້ຖືກຍອມຮັບໂດຍບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ວ່າເປັນ ວິທີໜຶ່ງເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລະດັບໜີິ້ສິນສູງ.

ທ່ານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະຈຳກັດ ໜຶ່ງໃນບັນຫາຂອງ ປະເທດທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ ເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດ ເຊັ່ນ ບັນຫາຄວັນພິດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ້ອງຟ້າຂອງ

ພວກເຮົາ ເປັນສີຟ້າອີກຄັ້ງ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາເຫດ

ຂອງຄວັນພິດ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງພື້ນຖານດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງບາດ

ກ້າວທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດມາ.”

ທ່ານ Li ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກຄົນແມ່ນມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບເພື່ອຄວາມ ສຳເລັດຂອງການຮັບ

ມືກັບບັນຫານີ້. “ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕາບໃດທີ່ສັງຄົມ ຂອງພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ ຫາກພະ

ຍາຍາມເຮັດ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະມີທ້ອງຟ້າ ສີຄາມຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນແຕ່ລະປີທີ່

ຜ່ານພົ້ນໄປ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນ ກໍຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະ ຄວບຄຸມ

ມົນລະພິດຂອງນ້ຳ ແລະ ດິນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊົນຊັ້ນກາງຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມອັນ

ຕະລາຍຂອງມົນລະພິດນັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ຈັດການປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການກໍ່ສ້າງໂຮງງານສານເຄມີ ແລະ ການຈູດຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ.

ທ່ານນາຍົກກ່າວວ່າ ນອກນັ້ນ ລັດຖະບານຍັງຈະເລັ່ງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບ

ການປ່ອຍຄວັນພິດຂອງລົດ ໂດຍການກຳຈັດລົດເກົ່າ ອອກຈາກຖະໜົນ ແລະ ສະໜັບ ສະໜູນໃຫ້ໃຊ້ລົດພະລັງງານສະອາດ.

Thousands of delegates from around China have gathered in Beijing for the annual parliament session that began Sunday in the Great Hall of the People.



Premier Li Keqiang told the delegates China wants to expand its economic growth by about 6.5 percent of GDP in 2017.



Last year, China's targeted growth was between 6.5 to 7 percent and came in at 6.7 percent, the slowest pace in 26 years.



The slow-growth goals are being tolerated by the leaders as a way to deal with concerns about high debt levels.



The premier has promised to also tackle one of the country's most visible problems - air pollution."We will make our skies blue again," he said."We will strengthen research on the causes of smog to improve the scientific basis and precision of the steps taken."



Li said everyone is responsible for the success of dealing with the problem."As long as the whole of our society keeps trying, we will have more and more blue skies with each passing year," he said.



He said China will also take steps to strengthen the prevention and control of water and soil pollution.



As China's middle class has become more aware of the dangers of pollution, they have increasingly mounted protests across the country against the building of chemical plants and garbage incinerators.



The premier said the government would also speed up efforts to deal with auto emissions by removing old vehicles off the roads and encouraging the use of clean-energy cars.