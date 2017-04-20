ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ ການຕ້ານ ຫວຽດນາມ ເຂົ້າໃນນະໂຍບາຍ ກ່ອນເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຂອງ​ກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາຍາວນານ ກໍຄືຫວຽດນາມ ຊຶ່ງບາງຄັ້ງ ອາດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເປັນ​ເ​ລື່ອງເຄິ່ງໆກາງໆ ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ມີ​ຜົນ ແລະການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຍຶດ​

ເອົາດິນ ​ເປັນ​ພວກ​ກະຫາຍສົງຄາມ ແມ່ນກະ​ທັງ​ວາງຢາ​ເບື່ອ​ໃສ່ອາຫານທີ່ ສົ່ງອອກ

ພ້ອມໆ​ກັບ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ແບບ​ລົບ​ລູ່ ມັກ​ຈະຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ໃຊ້ ໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກ

ຂອງປະເທດ. ນັ້ນມີພຽງແຕ່ຈະເພີ່ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຊຸມ​ຊຸນຍັບໃກ້

ເຂົ້າມາໃນປີນີ້.

ການຖິ້ມໂທດສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ໃສ່ຕໍ່ຊາວຫວຽດນາມ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພົວພັນໂດຍກົງກັບອະດີດຜູ້ນຳ

ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະສຽນ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ຄືທ່ານ Sam Rainsy ແລະຜູ້ນຳຄົນຕໍ່ມາ ກໍຄືທ່ານ

Kem Sokha ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງການເມືອງໂດຍການຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່ຄູ່ສັດຕູ

ທີ່ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາຍາວນານມານັ້ນ.

ມັນໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດ ໃນປີ 2013 ​ເວລາທີ່ພັກກູ້ຊາດ ຫຼື Cambodia National

Rescue Party ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນດີ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວ​ໄປ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ບ່ອນນັ່ງຂອງພັກ

ປະຊາຊົນກຳປູເຈຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງຫລາຍ. ບໍ່ມີພັກໃດ ຕອບຮັບ

ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງຂອງ VOA ​ເພື່ອ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນໃດໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ນີ້.

Cambodia's long-standing fear of Vietnam can sometimes appear to be borderline irrational and allegations of land grabbing, war-mongering, even contaminated food exports alongside abusive insults are often leveled at the eastern neighbors. That will only intensify as the commune elections get closer this year.