ກຳປູເຈຍ ຕັດສິນໃຈຍົກເລີກສັນຍາ ໂຄງການ ກັບກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ

ການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະບບບໍ່ເຮັດສັນຍາກັບ ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ

ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງພາຍໃນປະຊາຄົມນັກການທູດ ແລະ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນ

ຫ່ວງວ່າ ນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ Hun Sen ແມ່ນໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເສຍສະຫຼະບໍ່ເອົາ

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອວຽກງານດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳເປັນຈຳນວນເງິນຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອເອົາ

ໃຈມະຫາອຳນາດເຊັ່ນ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຈີນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະການທູດ ແລະ ການເມືອງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການແຈ້ງການຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ຈະຢຸດເຊົາວຽກງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະ ໂຮງໝໍ

ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍກອງກຳລັງກໍ່ສ້າງຂອງທະຫານເຮືອ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື Seabees.

ທ່ານ Billy Chia-Lung Tai ທີ່ປຶກສາອິດສະຫຼະ ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ຈາກບໍລິສັດທີ່ປຶກ

ສາ CL ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນວ່າມັນຜິດປົກກະຕິ ທີ່ຄົນ ກຳປູເຈຍ ຈະຍົກເລີກໂຄງການແບບນີ້ຢ່າງສະບາຍໃຈໂດຍບໍ່ມີສິ່ງອື່ນມາແທນມັນ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜຈະມາສ້າງໂຄງການພວກນີ້ ແລະ ເງິນຄຳພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຈະເອົາມັນມາຈາກໃສ? ຫຼືວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະ ໂຮງໝໍພວກນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ຖືກສ້າງ

ຂຶ້ນເລີຍ ແລະ ຖ້າວ່າເປັນກໍລະນີນັ້ນ ຕອນນີ້ໂຄງການພວກນີ້ ກໍຈະຖືກເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ຄື

ກັນກັບໂຄງການທີ່ ຈີນ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.”

Cambodia's decision to walk out on a contract with a U.S. military unit has set-off alarm bells within the diplomatic community and raised concerns that Prime Minister Hun Sen is prepared to sacrifice millions of dollars worth of humanitarian work to appease regional powers like Russia and China.



Diplomats and political analysts said they were stunned by a government notification ending work on schools and hospitals by the US Navy Mobile Construction Battalion, or the Seabees.



"Well, I will find it extraordinary that Cambodians would happily cancel these types of projects without something coming in to replace it," said Billy Chia-Lung Tai, an independent human rights consultant at CL Consulting.



"But who's going to be building these projects and where's that money going to come from? Or are these schools and hospitals simply just not going to be built and if that is the case are these projects now going to be picked up as Chinese funded projects," he said.