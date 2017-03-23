Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
Video size
ຕຳຫຼວດອັງກິດ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຈັດກຸມ 7 ຄົນ ທີ່ພົວພັນໃນການໂຈມຕີໃກ້ໆກັບລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນນະຄອນລອນດອນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 3 ຄົນ ແລະສິ້ນສຸດລົງດ້ວຍ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງຜູ້ໂຈມຕີເສຍຊີວິດ.
ທ່ານ Mark Rowley ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນການບຸກເຂົ້າຄົ້ນ
ບ້ານເຮືອນ 6 ແຫ່ງ ແລະ “ສະຖານທີ່ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປກວດຄົ້ນນັ້ນ” ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ
ລອນດອນ ເມືອງ Birmingham ແລະເຂດອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາ
ໃນຂະນະນີ້. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບກ່ຽວກັບລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆ ວ່າພວກຖືກຈັບກຸມນັ້ນ
ພົວພັນແບບໃດກັບການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
“ມັນຍັງເປັນຄວາມເຊື່ອຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາຈາກການສືບສວນ
ສອບສວນທີ່ວ່າ ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກະທຳພຽງລຳພັງຜູ້ດຽວ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບແຮງ
ດົນໃຈຈາກພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນາໆຊາດ,” ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ Rowley
ໄດ້ບອກກັບພວກນັກຂ່າວ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຊື່ຂອງຜູ້ໂຈມຕີນີ້ ບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະ
ປະກາດໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະຮູ້ເຫັນນຳ ໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມຫຼາຍ”
ສຳລັບການສອບສວນ.
ການສືບສວນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຈຸດປະສົງ ການວາງແຜນກະກຽມ
ແລະພວກທີ່ພົວພັນ ກັບຊາຍຜູ້ນີ້ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຂັບລົດຢຽບຄົນ ທີ່ຂົວ Westminster
ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າແທງຕຳຫຼວດຕາຍ ກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ
ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ.
ທ່ານ Rowley ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີ 29 ຄົນ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຮັກສາພະຍາບານໃນໂຮງໝໍ, ມີ 7 ຄົນ
ຂອງຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນມີອາການສາຫັດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳ ນວນຂອງຜູ້ຄົນ
ບາດເຈັບທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການປິ່ນປົວນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອ.
ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ທ່ານ Rowley ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ
ໃນການໂຈມຕີນີ້ ແມ່ນ ທ່ານ Keith Palmer ອາຍຸ 48 ປີ ຜູ້ເປັນສາມີ ແລະເປັນພໍ່
ແລະໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດໃນການເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ມາໄດ້ 15 ປີແລ້ວ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ Theresa May ແມ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວແບບບໍ່ຢ້ານກົວ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນ
ທັງຫຼາຍ ຄວນຈະໄປເຮັດລ້າເຮັດການ ຕາມປົກກະຕິ.
British police said Thursday they have arrested seven people in connection with the attack near Britain's Parliament in London, which killed three people and ended when an officer shot dead the attacker.
Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism efforts for London's Metropolitan Police Service, said the arrests came from searches at six addresses, and that "inquiries" at locations in London, Birmingham and other parts of the country were continuing. He did not specify how those arrested were linked to Wednesday's attack.
"It is still our belief, which continues to be born out by our investigation, that this attacker acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism," Rowley told reporters. He added that the attacker's name should not be made public during what he called a "sensitive stage" of the investigation.
The probe right now is focusing on the motives, preparations and associates of the man who ran a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, then stabbed a security officer to death before himself being shot dead by another officer.
Rowley said 29 people have been hospitalized, seven of whom were in critical condition. He said the number of people who had not sought medical treatment was unclear.
Rowley earlier identified the security officer who died in the attack as 48-year-old Keith Palmer, a husband and father who had served in British law enforcement for 15 years.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a defiant tone, saying people should go about their business as usual.
"They will board their trains, they will leave their hotels, they will walk these streets, they will live their lives and we will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart," May said.
Parliament reopened Thursday and members observed a minute of silence to remember those killed in the attack. Police officers also marked the occasion, standing silently outside the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police nearby.
London is under extra security with a boost in both armed and unarmed officers.
Prime Minister May addressed the public on television, calling the attack "sick and depraved."
She also commended security officers who responded to the attack, saying the loss of one of their own members made their work reassuring the public "all the more remarkable."
May said any attempt to intimidate the British people through violence and terror is doomed to failure.
"We will all move forward together," she said, "never giving in to terror, and never allowing the voices of hate to drive us."
A senior police officer told VOA it appears to have been "a three-staged attack."
It began with an SUV being driven over Westminster Bridge right by the House of Commons. The SUV mounted the sidewalk and struck several pedestrians.
[[EMBED TWEET: https://twitter.com/LuisVOA/status/844566816743665665 ]]
According to police sources, the vehicle struck some other pedestrians at the perimeter fence near the gates at Old Palace Yard.
"The attacker then rushed the gates and struggled with a police guard who tried to stop him. The assailant stabbed him several times," the senior police officer said. "Other officers shot the attacker."
The gunfire was heard at 2:38 p.m. London time inside the House of Commons as lawmakers were debating legislation on pension reform. Eyewitnesses said about a half-dozen shots were fired.
"It all happened within a minute," witness Tawhid Tanim told VOA. "I came out of where I work and saw a car had pulled up and I heard, I just heard bang bang bang and people running everywhere."
In Washington, the White House said President Donald Trump spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May and was briefed on the situation in London.
"We obviously condemn today's attack in Westminster which the United Kingdom is treating as an act of terrorism, and we applaud the quick response that the British police and their first responders made to the situation," spokesman Sean Spicer said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it is in close contact with British authorities, but that the U.S. domestic security posture remains unchanged.
As the attack unfolded, Prime Minister May was in a voting lobby adjacent to the chamber of the House of Commons. Her plainclothes bodyguards drew their weapons and one officer put his arm around May as they quickly escorted her out of the House of Commons, according to Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative lawmaker.
If confirmed as a terrorist attack, it would be the first in Britain since May 2013 when an off-duty British Army soldier, Lee Rigby, was hacked to death on a London street by a self-proclaimed jihadist. It is the worst attack at the House of Commons since the IRA bombing in 1979, when Conservative politician Airey Neave, a confidant of Margaret Thatcher, was killed.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ