ຕຳຫຼວດ​ອັງກິດ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ກຸມ 7 ຄົນ ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃກ້ໆກັບລັດຖະສະພາ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ລອນ​ດອນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ 3 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ດ້ວຍ​ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຜູ້ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ.

ທ່ານ Mark Rowley ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ຂອງ​ຕຳຫຼວ​ດ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນ​ດອນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄົ້ນ

ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ 6 ​ແຫ່ງ ​ແລະ “ສະຖານ​ທີ່ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ນັ້ນ​” ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນນະຄອນ​

ລອນ​ດອນ ​ເມືອງ Birmingham ​ແລະເຂດອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ໃດໆ ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ນັ້ນ

​ພົວພັນ​ແບບ​ໃດ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

“ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບສວນ

ສອບ​ສວນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນໄດ້ກະທຳ​ພຽງ​ລຳພັງ​ຜູ້​ດຽວ ​ແລະໄດ້​ຮັບ​ແຮງ

ດົນ​ໃຈ​ຈາກພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ,” ຊຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Rowley ​

ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ​ພວກນັກ​ຂ່າວ. ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ຊື່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ

​ປະກາດ​ໃຫ້​ສາທາລະນະ​ຮູ້​ເຫັນ​ນຳ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “​ເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນ​ທີ່ຫຼໍ່​ແຫຼມ​ຫຼາຍ”

ສຳລັບ​ການ​ສອບ​ສວນ.

ການ​ສືບສວນໃນ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່ຈຸດປະສົງ ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນກະກຽມ ​

ແລະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ພົວພັນ ກັບ​ຊາຍຜູ້​ນີ້ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ຢຽບ​ຄົນ​ ທີ່​ຂົວ Westminster

ຫຼັງຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າແທງ​ຕຳຫຼວດຕາຍ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳຫຼວດ

​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ Rowley ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ 29 ຄົນ ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຮັກສາ​ພະຍາບານໃນ​ໂຮງໝໍ, ມີ 7 ຄົນ

ຂອງ​ຈຳນວນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ອາການ​ສາຫັດ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຳ ນວນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ

​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງການປິ່ນປົວ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ເທື່ອ.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ Rowley ​ໄດ້​ລະບຸ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ

​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ ທ່ານ Keith Palmer ອາຍຸ 48 ປີ ຜູ້​ເປັນສາມີ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ພໍ່ ​

ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຊາດໃນ​ການ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປະຕິບັດ​ກົດໝາ​ຍ ມາ​ໄດ້ 15 ປີ​ແລ້ວ.

ນາຍົກ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ Theresa May ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ໂດຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​

ທັງຫຼາຍ​ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ລ້າ​ເຮັດ​ການ ຕາມ​ປົກກະຕິ.