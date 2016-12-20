ຕຳຫຼວດ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍລົດບັນທຸກ ຢູ່ເບີລິນ ແມ່ນໂດຍເຈຕະນາ

ຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເບີລິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຮັດ ວຽກດ້ວຍການສັນນິຖານວ່າ ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ໄດ້ ຂັບລົດຢຽບຝູງຄົນ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດກາງ ແຈ້ງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບ ເກືອບ 50 ຄົນ.

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກໂບດ​ໃຫຍ່ Kaiser Wilhelm ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ, ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ຊາວ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງລະ ດູຄຣິສມາສດ້ວຍ​ກິດຈະກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕາມປະເພນີຢູ່ກາງແຈ້ງ. ຄົນຂັບລົດທີ່ຖືກສົງໄສໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມປະມານ 2 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງ ຈາກຈຸດເກີດເຫດ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນທີສອງທີ່ຖືກພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃນລົດບັນທຸກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ຈຸດເກີດເຫດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການຮັກສາພະຍາບານ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເອີ້ນການຂັບລົດຢຽບຄົນນີ້ວ່າ “ສົງ​ໄສເປັນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງສືບສວນສອບສວນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະ ດ້ວຍຄວາມເອົາໃຈໃສ່.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫຼົດໃຈໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບໜຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວປະ ນາມ “ສິ່ງທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ຈະເປັນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”

ພວກຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕະຫຼາດ ຄຣິສມາສ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງນັ້ນແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍນັກ ທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ແລະ ຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ລົດບັນທຸກ, ​ເຊິ່ງເຊື່ອວ່າຂັບມາດ້ວຍຄວາມ ໄວສູງກວ່າ 60 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ໄດ້​ແລ່ນເຂົ້າ​ຕຳ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ບັນທຸກຄານເຫຼັກຫຼາຍທ່ອນ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງ ຢູ່ຕາມຕະຫຼາດແລະສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ທົ່ວທະວີບ ຢູໂຣບ. ການຕັກເຕືອນ​ໃນການເດີນທາງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງຄວາມຕັ້ງ ໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາ “ໃສ່ລະດູວັນພັກ ແລະ ງານທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັນ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.” ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໃຫ້ມີສະຕິ ລະວັງ “ພວກກໍ່ການ ຮ້າຍຄົນດຽວ”, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອາດທຳການໂຈມຕີໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເຕືອນລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ.

ເຈົ້າຂອງລົດບັນທຸກທີ່ເປັນຄົນ ໂປແລນ, ເຊິ່ງລົດມີປ້າຍເປັນຂອງປະເທດ ໂປແລນ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວຢ້ານວ່າລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວເຊິ່ງຂັບໂດຍພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງລາວໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ອາດ ຖືກຈີ້​ເອົາໄປ.



Berlin police said Tuesday they are working with the assumption a truck driver intentionally plowed into a crowded open air market Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring nearly 50 others.



The crash happened outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church as Germans celebrated the Christmas season with traditional outdoor festivities.The suspected driver was arrested about two kilometers away, while a second person found inside the truck died at the scene while undergoing medical treatment.



Police called the crash a "suspected terror attack" and said they are investigating it quickly and with the necessary care.



The White House offered condolences in a statement that condemned "what appears to have been a terrorist attack."



Witnesses said the popular Christmas market was packed with tourists and locals when the truck, believed traveling in excess of 60 kilometers an hour, slammed into it.Authorities said the vehicle was loaded with steel beams.



The U.S. State Department had earlier called for caution in market places and other public sites across Europe.A published U.S. travel alert said extremist groups were focusing their attention "on the upcoming holiday season and associated events."It also warned U.S. citizens on the continent to be on the alert for "self-radicalized" extremists, who it said could strike without warning.



The Polish owner of the truck, which had Polish license plates, said he feared the vehicle, driven by a relative, may have been hijacked.